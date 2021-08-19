 
Harry and Meghan strike back at Queen's reaction to racism allegations

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 19, 2021

Meghan and Harry made a series of allegations against the royal family in Oprah Winfrey tell-all

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have retaliated to Queen Elizabeth's statement on the racism allegations they made against the royal family, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. 

In a joint bio of the updated version of their biography Finding Freedom the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they were not surprised by the Queen's reaction at all. 

The book states the monarch's “recollections may vary” comment on Harry and Meghan’s claims of the racism Markle said she faced as a royal “did not go unnoticed.”

The book quotes a source close to the couple as saying they were “‘not surprised’ that full ownership was not taken.”

“Months later and little accountability has been taken,” a source close to Markle said. “How can you move forward without that?”

“It took 36 hours for the palace to weigh in,” on Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, write authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, "when Queen Elizabeth issued a statement saying they were ‘saddened to learn’ of the challenges Harry and Meghan had faced but adding that ‘some recollections may vary.'”

“Buckingham Palace,” they note, “had no further comment on the updated book.”

Meghan and Harry made a series of allegations against the royal family, including how a member raised concerns over Archie's skin colour. 

