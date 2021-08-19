 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Alex Rodriguez details 'focusing on positive things in life' after split with JLo

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 19, 2021

The retired MLB player said he and his daughters are coping well after the unfortunate split
The retired MLB player said he and his daughters are coping well after the unfortunate split

Alex Rodriguez revealed he is moving on quite well in his life after parting ways from Jennifer Lopez. 

The retired MLB player said he and his daughters are coping well after the unfortunate split. 

"I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much," Rodriguez told Entertainment Tonight. 

"And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, 'You know what? We're so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'" the 46-year-old sports broadcaster added.

"So I'm in a great place," he revealed. "I'm so grateful for where God and the light has really put me, and I'm really looking forward...mostly to see how my girls keep developing."

In an Instagram post on his birthday last month, Rodriguez stressed on how grateful he is.

"I'm feeling so grateful today," he wrote. "Not just for celebrating my big day with my incredible friends and family on this magical trip, but for all the well-wishes, love and support from everyone. I couldn't ask for anything more."

More From Entertainment:

Harry and Meghan shun royal tradition, will christen baby Lilibet in California

Harry and Meghan shun royal tradition, will christen baby Lilibet in California
Miranda Kerr reveals her bond with Katy Perry, says she's happy for Orlando Bloom

Miranda Kerr reveals her bond with Katy Perry, says she's happy for Orlando Bloom
Don McLean gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Don McLean gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Kelly Clarkson's estranged husband was jealous of her career, says insider

Kelly Clarkson's estranged husband was jealous of her career, says insider

William and Kate were reportedly devastated after Prince Philip's death

William and Kate were reportedly devastated after Prince Philip's death

Harry and Meghan strike back at Queen's reaction to racism allegations

Harry and Meghan strike back at Queen's reaction to racism allegations

Amber Rose alleges boyfriend Alexander

Amber Rose alleges boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards cheated on her with 12 women

Prosecutor calls R. Kelly a 'predator' as sex abuse trial, testimony begin

Prosecutor calls R. Kelly a 'predator' as sex abuse trial, testimony begin
Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston re-team up for Murder Mystery 2

Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston re-team up for Murder Mystery 2
Demi Lovato, Katy Perry share views on aliens

Demi Lovato, Katy Perry share views on aliens
Kim Kardashian flaunts her incredible physique in workout gear

Kim Kardashian flaunts her incredible physique in workout gear
Kanye West to host third listening party for Donda in Chicago

Kanye West to host third listening party for Donda in Chicago

Latest

view all