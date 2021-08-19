Alex Rodriguez details 'focusing on positive things in life' after split with JLo

The retired MLB player said he and his daughters are coping well after the unfortunate split

Alex Rodriguez revealed he is moving on quite well in his life after parting ways from Jennifer Lopez.

"I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much," Rodriguez told Entertainment Tonight.

"And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, 'You know what? We're so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'" the 46-year-old sports broadcaster added.



"So I'm in a great place," he revealed. "I'm so grateful for where God and the light has really put me, and I'm really looking forward...mostly to see how my girls keep developing."

In an Instagram post on his birthday last month, Rodriguez stressed on how grateful he is.

"I'm feeling so grateful today," he wrote. "Not just for celebrating my big day with my incredible friends and family on this magical trip, but for all the well-wishes, love and support from everyone. I couldn't ask for anything more."