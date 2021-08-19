Sophia Bush gets engaged, flaunts diamond from fiancé Grant Hughes

Actor Sophia Bush is officially off the market!

The One Tree Hill alum showed off her engagement ring on Tuesday, indicating a proposal from boyfriend Grant Hughs.

“Leaning into this happiness,” the 39-year-old captioned all smiles with Hughes.

“I am deeply aware that joy is not an option for so many around the world [at] this moment. Clinging to gratitude right now because today it is an option for me," she gushed.

According to sources, Sophia's solitaire diamond is approximately 5 carats. The ring itself is also two-tone, made of white gold as well as either rose or yellow gold.

