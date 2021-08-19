 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Sophia Bush gets engaged, flaunts diamond from fiancé Grant Hughes

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 19, 2021

Sophia Bush gets engaged, flaunts diamond from fiancé Grant Hughes
Sophia Bush gets engaged, flaunts diamond from fiancé Grant Hughes 

Actor Sophia Bush is officially off the market!

The One Tree Hill alum showed off her engagement ring on Tuesday, indicating a proposal from boyfriend Grant Hughs. 

“Leaning into this happiness,” the 39-year-old captioned all smiles with Hughes.

“I am deeply aware that joy is not an option for so many around the world [at] this moment. Clinging to gratitude right now because today it is an option for me," she gushed.

According to sources, Sophia's solitaire diamond is approximately 5 carats. The ring itself is also two-tone, made of white gold as well as either rose or yellow gold.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian was never a 'wild party girl', thanks to Kourtney Kardashian

Kim Kardashian was never a 'wild party girl', thanks to Kourtney Kardashian
Harry and Meghan shun royal tradition, will christen baby Lilibet in California

Harry and Meghan shun royal tradition, will christen baby Lilibet in California
Miranda Kerr reveals her bond with Katy Perry, says she's happy for Orlando Bloom

Miranda Kerr reveals her bond with Katy Perry, says she's happy for Orlando Bloom
Alex Rodriguez details 'focusing on positive things in life' after split with JLo

Alex Rodriguez details 'focusing on positive things in life' after split with JLo

Don McLean gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Don McLean gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Kelly Clarkson's estranged husband was jealous of her career, says insider

Kelly Clarkson's estranged husband was jealous of her career, says insider

William and Kate were reportedly devastated after Prince Philip's death

William and Kate were reportedly devastated after Prince Philip's death

Harry and Meghan strike back at Queen's reaction to racism allegations

Harry and Meghan strike back at Queen's reaction to racism allegations

Amber Rose alleges boyfriend Alexander

Amber Rose alleges boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards cheated on her with 12 women

Prosecutor calls R. Kelly a 'predator' as sex abuse trial, testimony begin

Prosecutor calls R. Kelly a 'predator' as sex abuse trial, testimony begin
Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston re-team up for Murder Mystery 2

Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston re-team up for Murder Mystery 2
Demi Lovato, Katy Perry share views on aliens

Demi Lovato, Katy Perry share views on aliens

Latest

view all