Thursday Aug 19 2021
Ed Sheeran announces new album '=' (Equals): 'love, loss, new life'

Thursday Aug 19, 2021

Ed Sheeran announces new album = (Equals): love, loss, new life

Ed Sheeran is back with another album!

The Bad Habits hitmaker is releasing his fourth full-length album titled '=' (pronounced Equals).

With the new album, Sheeran hopes to narrate his life-changing experiences over the past years.

"= (Equals) is a really personal record and one that means a lot to me," Sheeran said in a statement. "My life changed greatly over the past few years — I got married, became a father, experienced loss, and I reflect on these topics over the course of the album. I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can't wait to share this next chapter with you."


The announcement comes after the singer unveiled new track titled Visiting Hours to pay a tribute to his mentor and friend Michael Gudinski.

'=' (Equals) will drop on October 29.

