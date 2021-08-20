 
Friday Aug 20 2021
Web Desk

Amber Rose's partner Alexander 'AE' Edwards reacts to cheating allegations

Web Desk

Friday Aug 20, 2021

Amber Rose's partner Alexander 'AE' Edwards came forth admitting to cheating on her with 12 women. 

Taking to Instagram Live, Edwards appeared with DJ Big Von to discuss the accusations.

When asked what he thought when he saw Rose's post, Edwards said, "I thought, I got caught.' I got caught before, you know what I'm saying? And she's just had enough, obviously."

He added, "I love her, though. That's, like, my best friend, the mother of my son. I love [Sebastian], my stepson too. But...I like women."

"At the end I don't think anybody can be happy or successful if you're not truly yourself, whether other people understand it or blame you…" he continued. "It's just who I am, and it's not how she wants to be loved."

Edwards added that he knows Rose "tried to put up with it and look the other way," but "she couldn't, and I'm not mad at her."

"I know that I could stop [cheating]," he said. "I could give her a good, solid six months and just really like, deprive myself of my true nature for as long as I can take it but I don't want to live like that."

