 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan and Harry reflect on how Archie's birth changed them

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 20, 2021

Archie's arrival gave the Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'that energy to stand up for what was right for them'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reflected on how birth of their son Archie changed them forever. 

According to royal author Omid Scobie, the arrival of their first born gave the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "that energy to stand up for what was right for them, regardless of what the consequences were."

The co-writer of Finding Freedom; Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family added, "As we have seen, those consequences have been pretty major."

Revealing Harry and Meghan's reaction to some of the consequences, Scobie said, "They were quite afraid of the consequences of stepping away and challenging the system."

He said the couple is excited to work on some of the projects planned with the multi-million dollar streaming and book deals.

"They say that the proof is in the pudding," Scobie told PEOPLE, "and what we are about to see is that pudding."

More From Entertainment:

Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz spark romance rumours after NYC outing

Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz spark romance rumours after NYC outing

Selena Gomez reveals social media cleanse helped her fight anxiety

Selena Gomez reveals social media cleanse helped her fight anxiety
How Max Ehrich breakup helped Demi Lovato find their true self

How Max Ehrich breakup helped Demi Lovato find their true self
Fans can now stream Country Music Awards on Amazon

Fans can now stream Country Music Awards on Amazon
Amber Rose's partner Alexander 'AE' Edwards reacts to cheating allegations

Amber Rose's partner Alexander 'AE' Edwards reacts to cheating allegations
Meghan and Harry reveal royal exit was the hardest thing they had to do

Meghan and Harry reveal royal exit was the hardest thing they had to do

Country Music Awards moves from broadcast TV to streaming on Amazon

Country Music Awards moves from broadcast TV to streaming on Amazon
R. Kelly accuser makes startling revelations against him in testimony

R. Kelly accuser makes startling revelations against him in testimony

Japanese martial arts actor, 'Kill Bill' star Sonny Chiba dies: agent

Japanese martial arts actor, 'Kill Bill' star Sonny Chiba dies: agent
Demi Lovato reveals secret about non-binary identity

Demi Lovato reveals secret about non-binary identity
Jerhonda Pace R. Kelly made her dress like a Girl Scout

Jerhonda Pace R. Kelly made her dress like a Girl Scout
Sean Penn's daughter Dylan Penn takes the lead in family-affair 'Flag Day'

Sean Penn's daughter Dylan Penn takes the lead in family-affair 'Flag Day'

Latest

view all