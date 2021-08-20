Meghan and Harry reflect on how Archie's birth changed them

Archie's arrival gave the Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'that energy to stand up for what was right for them'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reflected on how birth of their son Archie changed them forever.



According to royal author Omid Scobie, the arrival of their first born gave the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "that energy to stand up for what was right for them, regardless of what the consequences were."



The co-writer of Finding Freedom; Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family added, "As we have seen, those consequences have been pretty major."

Revealing Harry and Meghan's reaction to some of the consequences, Scobie said, "They were quite afraid of the consequences of stepping away and challenging the system."

He said the couple is excited to work on some of the projects planned with the multi-million dollar streaming and book deals.

"They say that the proof is in the pudding," Scobie told PEOPLE, "and what we are about to see is that pudding."