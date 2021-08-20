Sunita Kapoor sends love to her ‘princess’ Rhea, Karan Boolani

Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor extended love and sweet wishes to her daughter Rhea and son-in-law Karan Boolani on their wedding.



Sunita took to Instagram and posted an adorable family photo and a loved-up picture of Karan and Rhea to wish them.

She also mentioned Rhea and Karan’s wedding date in the caption.

Sunita said “14.08.2021.. To my princess ..and my son Karan.. Love is just a word, until someone comes along and gives it meaning.. I wish you both never stop being amazed by each other, and never stop falling in love with each other.”

"May your life and home be always filled with happiness. Love you both,” she said followed by numerous heart emoticons.



Commenting on the post, Rhea said “Love you mommy.”

Karan Boolani and Rhea got married on August 14, 2021.