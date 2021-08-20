 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry spotted for first time since he, Meghan Markle welcomed Lilibet

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 20, 2021

Prince Harry spotted for first time since he, Meghan Markle welcomed Lilibet

Prince Harry was spotted for the first time since he and his wife Meghan Markle welcomed their second child.

The Duke of Sussex was seen taking part in a charity polo match on Thursday in Aspen Colorado in order to raise money for his charity Sentebale.

He was seen sporting a turquoise top and white jodhpurs as he was saddled up and smiling just hours after his lawyers sent notes to UK papers to reject claims that he and Meghan "reignited" a rift with the Queen.

The couple had welcomed their daughter on June 4th and named her Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

They named her after Queen Elizabeth and his late mother Princess Diana.

Take a look:

Prince Harry spotted for first time since he, Meghan Markle welcomed Lilibet


Prince Harry spotted for first time since he, Meghan Markle welcomed Lilibet


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry booked one-way ticket to Prince Philip's funeral in hopes to heal rift

Prince Harry booked one-way ticket to Prince Philip's funeral in hopes to heal rift
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of causing ‘absolute rot’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of causing ‘absolute rot’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for taking Netflix opportunity ‘away from young talent’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for taking Netflix opportunity ‘away from young talent’
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker spotted 'playing around ' during 818 Tequila party

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker spotted 'playing around ' during 818 Tequila party
Co-author of Harry and Meghan Markle's biography says 'no attack against Queen' in the book

Co-author of Harry and Meghan Markle's biography says 'no attack against Queen' in the book

Prince Harry scores two goals in polo match to raise funds for vulnerable children

Prince Harry scores two goals in polo match to raise funds for vulnerable children
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lawyer issues statement after fresh criticism

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lawyer issues statement after fresh criticism

Lil Nas X gushes over his 'effortless' relationship with 'someone special'

Lil Nas X gushes over his 'effortless' relationship with 'someone special'
Alex Rodriguez poses next to lavish gift he once gave to ex Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez poses next to lavish gift he once gave to ex Jennifer Lopez
Meghan and Harry reflect on how Archie's birth changed them

Meghan and Harry reflect on how Archie's birth changed them
Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz spark romance rumours after NYC outing

Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz spark romance rumours after NYC outing

Selena Gomez reveals social media cleanse helped her fight anxiety

Selena Gomez reveals social media cleanse helped her fight anxiety

Latest

view all