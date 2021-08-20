Prince Harry spotted for first time since he, Meghan Markle welcomed Lilibet

Prince Harry was spotted for the first time since he and his wife Meghan Markle welcomed their second child.

The Duke of Sussex was seen taking part in a charity polo match on Thursday in Aspen Colorado in order to raise money for his charity Sentebale.

He was seen sporting a turquoise top and white jodhpurs as he was saddled up and smiling just hours after his lawyers sent notes to UK papers to reject claims that he and Meghan "reignited" a rift with the Queen.

The couple had welcomed their daughter on June 4th and named her Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

They named her after Queen Elizabeth and his late mother Princess Diana.

Take a look:







