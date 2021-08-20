 
Friday Aug 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘keen to improve’ Kate Middleton’s public image

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 20, 2021

Meghan Markle is reportedly working towards ‘improving’ Kate Middleton’s public image since her future as Queen ‘is not yet working’.

This claim has been brought forward by royal correspondent Joe Drake.

During his interview with Us Weekly, he was quoted saying, “We had reporting this week that Kate and Meghan may be joining forces for a Netflix project.”

"This is interesting on the heels of the 40x40 initiative that came out for Meghan's 40th birthday - because Kate was not involved. She still could be, but she wasn't on that initial list.”

He also went on to say, “Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often.”

“Meghan has been talking to her about collaborating on a project for Netflix, a documentary that will spotlight Kate’s charity work and the huge impact she’s made with her philanthropy.”

“This could be good because some people don't think she worked hard enough, and this could be the ultimate olive branch. It is too easy to pit them against each other.”

