Prince Harry announces plans to donate £1.1million for tell-all

entertainment
Friday Aug 20 2021
Friday Aug 20, 2021

Prince Harry recently announced plans to donate over £1.1million for his upcoming tell-all memoir.

The prince announced his statement just recently and according to Express he read, “Our refocused mission at Sentebale is about addressing the most-immediate needs of vulnerable children in southern Africa, helping them access vital health services, receive necessary care, and build skills to be more resilient and self-sufficient in the future.”

“The Sentebale Polo Cup is critical to securing the funds needed to advance this important mission, and I'm thrilled to be able to support Sentebale, both in person and financially through a separate charitable donation to meet this immediate need.”

“This is one of several donations I plan to make to charitable organisations and I'm grateful to be able to give back in this way for the children and communities who gravely need it.”

