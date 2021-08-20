 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears called 911 to report theft but strangely did not file report

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 20, 2021

Britney Spears called 911 to report theft but strangely did not file report

Britney Spears had called the cops to report a mysterious theft in her home.

According to Page Six, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call made just before 6pm but when police arrived to the scene the singer made the decision to not pursue legal action.

"She called and wanted to report some type of theft," the department’s media relations officer Capt. Eric Buschow said. 

"When deputies arrived and contacted her security staff, they informed the deputies that Ms. Spears decided she did not want to file a report at that time. And so, deputies left."

Because of the Toxic singer's change of heart no official record was filed and the item that was allegedly stolen from her house and the person behind it could not be identified. 

"There was no law enforcement action at that time, no report taken or anything like that," Buschow reiterated.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry booked one-way ticket to Prince Philip's funeral in hopes to heal rift

Prince Harry booked one-way ticket to Prince Philip's funeral in hopes to heal rift
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of causing ‘absolute rot’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of causing ‘absolute rot’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for taking Netflix opportunity ‘away from young talent’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for taking Netflix opportunity ‘away from young talent’
Prince Harry spotted for first time since he, Meghan Markle welcomed Lilibet

Prince Harry spotted for first time since he, Meghan Markle welcomed Lilibet
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker spotted 'playing around ' during 818 Tequila party

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker spotted 'playing around ' during 818 Tequila party
Co-author of Harry and Meghan Markle's biography says 'no attack against Queen' in the book

Co-author of Harry and Meghan Markle's biography says 'no attack against Queen' in the book

Prince Harry scores two goals in polo match to raise funds for vulnerable children

Prince Harry scores two goals in polo match to raise funds for vulnerable children
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lawyer issues statement after fresh criticism

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lawyer issues statement after fresh criticism

Lil Nas X gushes over his 'effortless' relationship with 'someone special'

Lil Nas X gushes over his 'effortless' relationship with 'someone special'
Alex Rodriguez poses next to lavish gift he once gave to ex Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez poses next to lavish gift he once gave to ex Jennifer Lopez
Meghan and Harry reflect on how Archie's birth changed them

Meghan and Harry reflect on how Archie's birth changed them
Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz spark romance rumours after NYC outing

Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz spark romance rumours after NYC outing

Latest

view all