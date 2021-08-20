 
Friday Aug 20 2021
Charli XCX promises 'start of new ear' with latest record

Friday Aug 20, 2021

Charli XCX promises start of new ear with latest record

Charli XCX’s new music is set to mark a new era in her music career.

Speaking to People, the singer shared about what fans can expect from her new music and added that she has "no regrets" on her sound evolution.

"It is the start of a new era. It's one that I've been dying to do. It's the most pop record I've ever made. I'm completely giving my soul away with this record," she said. 

"This album has been something that I've wanted to make for a couple of years now and I've been speaking about it and slowly piecing it together for a few years," she said, adding that the record is "the most polished thing that I've done."

"It's a transformation," she adds. 

"I want to emerge from this more powerful and more myself than ever before. It's almost the opposite of How I'm Feeling Now in the way I've made it."

