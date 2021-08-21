 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Aug 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears called the cops to report theft before allegedly striking employee

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 21, 2021

The pop icon had contacted the police to report theft before striking her employee

Britney Spears is under investigation currently for attacking a member of her staff. 

According to reports, the pop icon had contacted the police to report theft before striking her employee. 

Six days before the attack, Spears called the Ventura County Sheriff's Office to report "some type of theft," Captain Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office told E! News.

She called the authorities just before 6 PM on Tuesday, August 10, to report about something getting stolen. 

As revealed by Buschow, when deputies arrived at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, they contacted her security staff and were told Spears had "decided she did not want to file a report at that time."

They left without filing a report, because Spears "declined to pursue any action." 

He said that "due to Spears' sudden change of heart," there is no official record about what was allegedly stolen from her home, or by whom.

As reported by TMZ, "sources directly connected" to Spears said the theft was related to her dogs. The identity of the alleged thief is unknown.

More From Entertainment:

'Impeachment' star says series aimed to 'redeem' Monica Lewinsky

'Impeachment' star says series aimed to 'redeem' Monica Lewinsky
Britney Spears' duet with Michael Jackson will take away your breath

Britney Spears' duet with Michael Jackson will take away your breath
Dwayne The Rock Johnson leaves fans in awe with his new look

Dwayne The Rock Johnson leaves fans in awe with his new look
Hilary Duff tests positive for delta variant but is ‘happy to be vaxxed’

Hilary Duff tests positive for delta variant but is ‘happy to be vaxxed’

Meghan Markle wants to help improve future Queen's public image

Meghan Markle wants to help improve future Queen's public image
James Bond film 'No Time to Die' ready for world premiere after COVID delays

James Bond film 'No Time to Die' ready for world premiere after COVID delays
Katie Price and Carl Woods end romantic journey?

Katie Price and Carl Woods end romantic journey?
Nicole Kidman wants to have more children, regrets for not having 10 kids

Nicole Kidman wants to have more children, regrets for not having 10 kids

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's loved-up photos break internet

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's loved-up photos break internet
Kylie Jenner pregnant with her second child: report

Kylie Jenner pregnant with her second child: report
Dolly Parton touches on decision to fund Moderna vaccine

Dolly Parton touches on decision to fund Moderna vaccine
Angelina Jolie unveils ‘Letter Sent from a Teenage Girl in Afghanistan’

Angelina Jolie unveils ‘Letter Sent from a Teenage Girl in Afghanistan’

Latest

view all