Britney Spears called the cops to report theft before allegedly striking employee

Britney Spears is under investigation currently for attacking a member of her staff.



According to reports, the pop icon had contacted the police to report theft before striking her employee.

Six days before the attack, Spears called the Ventura County Sheriff's Office to report "some type of theft," Captain Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office told E! News.

She called the authorities just before 6 PM on Tuesday, August 10, to report about something getting stolen.

As revealed by Buschow, when deputies arrived at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, they contacted her security staff and were told Spears had "decided she did not want to file a report at that time."

They left without filing a report, because Spears "declined to pursue any action."

He said that "due to Spears' sudden change of heart," there is no official record about what was allegedly stolen from her home, or by whom.

As reported by TMZ, "sources directly connected" to Spears said the theft was related to her dogs. The identity of the alleged thief is unknown.