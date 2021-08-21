 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Aug 21 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Matt Damon is flailing around in cancel culture quicksand’: Bill Maher

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 21, 2021

Bill Maher claimed that Matt Damon is one of the most likeable actors in the industry
Bill Maher claimed that Matt Damon is one of the most likeable actors in the industry

American comedian and actor Bill Maher is coming to the defense of Hollywood star Matt Damon.

In a Real Time segment of New Rules, Maher claimed that the Ocean’s Eleven star is one of the most likeable actors in the industry, and he deserves better than the scrutiny he is often subjected to by the ‘woke police.’

“Someone has to tell me, why is this guy always in the dog house with the online hall monitors of righteousness?” protested Maher.

“It is a phenomenon that truly fascinates me, that every couple of years, Matt Damon, one of the most likable guys in Hollywood, with impeccable liberal credentials, is again flailing around in cancel culture quicksand,” he went on to say.

This comes not long after the actor recently told UK’s The Sunday Times that he learned not to learn the ‘f-slur for homosexuals’ through his daughter.

Commenting on that, Maher said: “It’s not always meant as a slur but it’s wrong, yes of course, and Damon owned up, saying that while coming of age in Boston in the ’70s and ’80s, that word was thrown around without any thought put into it.”

“And now, now he’s put some thought into it. And he’s going to stop using it. One might say he became woke,” he added.

According to the host, Damon is “is always getting pulled over by the woke police for something, he’s got a woke rap sheet as long as your arm.” 

More From Entertainment:

Emma Corrin gets candid about landing Princess Diana role in 'The Crown'

Emma Corrin gets candid about landing Princess Diana role in 'The Crown'
Meghan and Harry now 'existing in a different, healthier place' post royal exit

Meghan and Harry now 'existing in a different, healthier place' post royal exit
Timeline of R. Kelly's life and the sex abuse case against him

Timeline of R. Kelly's life and the sex abuse case against him
Salma Hayek shares why she initially turned down ‘Eternals’ role

Salma Hayek shares why she initially turned down ‘Eternals’ role
R. Kelly bribed worker for fake ID in Aaliyah marriage, his former manager claims

R. Kelly bribed worker for fake ID in Aaliyah marriage, his former manager claims

Shawn Mendes dishes how he and Camila Cabello navigate through arguments

Shawn Mendes dishes how he and Camila Cabello navigate through arguments

Matthew McConaughey reflects on his ‘bizarre’ audition for ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’

Matthew McConaughey reflects on his ‘bizarre’ audition for ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West spotted having lunch together sans kids

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West spotted having lunch together sans kids

Kylie Jenner 'thrilled' to be a mom again: Source says she has 'cute baby bump'

Kylie Jenner 'thrilled' to be a mom again: Source says she has 'cute baby bump'
New ‘Jeopardy!’ host Mike Richards steps down amidst controversy

New ‘Jeopardy!’ host Mike Richards steps down amidst controversy

Britney Spears called the cops to report theft before allegedly striking employee

Britney Spears called the cops to report theft before allegedly striking employee
Demi Lovato says their non-binary identity could change in the future

Demi Lovato says their non-binary identity could change in the future

Latest

view all