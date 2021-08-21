‘Matt Damon is flailing around in cancel culture quicksand’: Bill Maher

Bill Maher claimed that Matt Damon is one of the most likeable actors in the industry

American comedian and actor Bill Maher is coming to the defense of Hollywood star Matt Damon.

In a Real Time segment of New Rules, Maher claimed that the Ocean’s Eleven star is one of the most likeable actors in the industry, and he deserves better than the scrutiny he is often subjected to by the ‘woke police.’

“Someone has to tell me, why is this guy always in the dog house with the online hall monitors of righteousness?” protested Maher.

“It is a phenomenon that truly fascinates me, that every couple of years, Matt Damon, one of the most likable guys in Hollywood, with impeccable liberal credentials, is again flailing around in cancel culture quicksand,” he went on to say.

This comes not long after the actor recently told UK’s The Sunday Times that he learned not to learn the ‘f-slur for homosexuals’ through his daughter.

Commenting on that, Maher said: “It’s not always meant as a slur but it’s wrong, yes of course, and Damon owned up, saying that while coming of age in Boston in the ’70s and ’80s, that word was thrown around without any thought put into it.”

“And now, now he’s put some thought into it. And he’s going to stop using it. One might say he became woke,” he added.

According to the host, Damon is “is always getting pulled over by the woke police for something, he’s got a woke rap sheet as long as your arm.”