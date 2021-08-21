Timeline of R. Kelly's life and the sex abuse case against him

Below is a timeline of events leading up to R. Kelly's trial

R&B singer R. Kelly is on trial in Brooklyn federal court on charges he led a two-decade racketeering scheme in which women and girls were recruited for him to have sex with and subjected to physical abuse and blackmail. Kelly has denied the charges.

January 8, 1967: Robert Sylvester Kelly is born in Chicago

January 1992: Kelly's debut album, 'Born into the '90s,' launches him to stardom.

August 1994: Kelly, 27, marries his singing protege Aaliyah Haughton, 15, allegedly bribing a local official to obtain a fake identification that said she was 18 years old. Prosecutors say Kelly met Aaliyah, as she was known, when she was 12, and shortly thereafter began a sexual relationship.

February 1995: Kelly`s and Aaliyah`s marriage is annulled.

November 1995: Kelly releases the album 'R. Kelly,' which reaches No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200.

January 1997: Kelly`s song "I Believe I Can Fly," from the soundtrack to the movie "Space Jam," reaches No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and wins three Grammy awards.

1996: Kelly marries dancer Andrea Lee, 22. They have three children.

February 1997: Tiffany Hawkins sues Kelly for sexual battery, which allegedly began when she was a minor. They settle out of court.

December 2000: The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Kelly habitually had sexual relationships with underage girls.

June 2002: Kelly is indicted in Chicago on child pornography charges following the release of a videotape showing him having sex with a minor.

September 2005: Andrea Kelly seeks an order of protection, claiming Kelly hit her.

June 2008: A jury acquits Kelly in the child pornography case.

January 2009: Kelly and his wife confirm they have divorced.

July 2017: Buzzfeed reports that Kelly is holding women in what their parents describe as a cult, fueling renewed attention to the accusations against the singer.

August 2017: Jerhonda Pace, who claims Kelly sexually abused her and was the first prosecution witness in the Brooklyn trial, breaks a nondisclosure agreement and goes public with accusations against Kelly.

January 2019: The Lifetime documentary "Surviving R. Kelly" details more accusations against Kelly, prompting new calls that he be investigated.

February 2019: Kelly is indicted for sexual abuse by a Cook County, Illinois grand jury. A new indictment follows in May.

July 2019: Kelly is indicted in Chicago federal court for child pornography and obstruction of justice, and in Brooklyn federal court for racketeering. He is jailed in Chicago.

August 2019: Kelly is charged in Minnesota state court with engaging in prostitution with a girl under 18.

June 2021: Kelly fires two of his four lawyers in the Brooklyn case. Both are later replaced. Kelly is moved to a Brooklyn jail for his upcoming trial.

August 9, 2021: Jury selection in Brooklyn federal court begins.

August 18, 2021: Brooklyn sex abuse trial begins.



