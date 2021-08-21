PM Imran Khan decides to not extend PCB chief Ehsan Mani’s term, say sources

PCB Chairperson Ehsan Mani calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Ehsan Mani's term will not be extended as he reportedly failed to live up to PM Imran Khan's expectations.

Ramiz Raja likely to get PCB chairperson post.

PM may announce the decision in couple of days.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to not extend the term of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairperson Ehsan Mani, sources told Geo News.



As per the TV report, the prime minister is mulling over appointing a cricketer as the PCB boss this time as Ehsan Mani reportedly failed to live up to his expectations.

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja, who was in the World Cup-winning team in 1992 along with Imran Khan, has emerged as the front runner for the coveted post.

Sources said that the premier is of the view that an experienced cricketer can implement his vision and Ramiz Raja is aware of modern cricket.

They said that the PM will take the final decision in a couple of days.



Sources privy to the development said that PM Imran Khan — who is also the patron in chief of the PCB — will recommend two names to the governing board for the coveted post in the next few days.

Ehsan Mani and Asad Ali Khan are the representatives of the prime minister in the PCB governing board.

Najam Sethi demands removal of Ehsan Mani, CEO Wasim Khan

Earlier, Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairperson Najam Sethi had wanted current PCB chairperson Ehsan Mani and CEO Wasim Khan to be removed from their posts.

Prime Minister Imran Khan should take some time and see what was happening with Pakistan cricket, Sethi had reported as saying in an interview by The News on June 4.

“People will forget the political failure of the Prime Minister, but will not forget the injustice done to cricket. The media will keep reminding him," he had said.

The former PCB chairperson had said domestic cricket had been ruined because of wrong decisions by the PCB management.

"It is not appropriate to shut down anything at once without a better alternative. They have shut down departmental and regional cricket and failed to provide an alternative. Cricket has been devastated at every level now,” he had said.