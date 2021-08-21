 
Kate Middleton ‘to no longer be’ honored with royal birthday tradition

Saturday Aug 21, 2021

Kate Middleton will no longer be honored with a royal birthday tradition due to financial challenges.

This news has been brought forward by a representative of Westminister Abbey.

During their conversation with Hello! Magazine they were quoted saying, “The Abbey bells can be heard ringing out before services and in celebration of church festivals.”

The representative also added, “The bells have also traditionally been rung to mark the birthdays of senior members of the Royal Family.”

“Due to the financial challenges posed to the Abbey by the Covid-19 pandemic, and in consultation with Buckingham Palace, the bells will now ring only for the birthdays of HM The Queen and HRH The Prince of Wales.

The only ones entitled to the bells at Westminister Abbey at the moment are Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. 

