Sunday Aug 22 2021
Prince Charles ‘furious’ that Prince William, Harry rift ‘undermineded his work’

Sunday Aug 22, 2021

Prince Charles is reportedly furious with Prince William and Prince Harry for trying to ‘undermined his work’.

This claim has been brought forward by an insider close to The Sun,

There they were quoted saying, “The Prince of Wales is very busy at the moment touring Japan, including a visit with the Welsh rugby team.”

“But the point is that this whole kerfuffle has completely undermined the work he is doing, just as it undermined the work Prince William and Kate were doing in Pakistan.”

