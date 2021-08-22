 
Sunday Aug 22 2021
Arshad Yousafzai

Sindh extends schools closure till further notice

Sunday Aug 22, 2021

Schoolgirls rush towards their classes. Photo: File

  • Sindh had earlier announced schools would reopen from Aug 30. 
  • Sindh education minister had said educational institutions that have a full vaccination rate will be allowed 100% student strength. 
  • Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah had urged parents, teachers and schools' staff to get themselves vaccinated. 

KARACHI: All public and private schools across the province will remain closed till further orders of the Sindh government. 

Earlier, the provincial government had announced that schools in Sindh would remain closed till August 30. 

Sindh School Education and Literacy Department issues notification. Photo: File

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a statement, had said that teachers, staff and parents should be vaccinated before schools reopen.

“It has been decided to reopen universities, colleges and schools after 10 days. They would be opened on August 30,” he had said.

Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah had said schools would reopen with only 50% of students in attendance, while the educational institutions that have a full vaccination rate will be allowed a 100% student strength.

The minister had said closing and reopening schools was not the solution and said a different method should be adopted which does not harm the students' education.

"One of the parents of a student will have to submit their NADRA-issued vaccination certificate to the school administration," he had said.

It is pertinent to mention that according to a decision by the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC), educational institutions are opened across Pakistan except for Sindh where the positivity ratio was high as compared to other provinces.

