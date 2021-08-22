Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor’s romance comes to a crashing end

American comedian Pete Davidson and British actor Phoebe Dynevor’s romance has reportedly come to a crashing end.



According to a report by People, the Saturday Night Live star, 27, and the Bridgerton actor, 26, ended their relationship of five months.

Davidson is currently filming his upcoming film, Meet Cute, in New York City along with Kaley Cuoco. On the other hand, Dynevor is shooting for the second season of Netflix’s Bridgerton in England.

The news of their split comes not long after the two made their first public appearance together early in July at Wimbledon in London.

The two first made headlines together in March this year when Davidson was spotted in Manchester, England—the hometown of Dynevor.