Showbiz
Sunday Aug 22 2021
Priyanka Chopra mourns death of her ‘mentor’ Pradeep Guha

Sunday Aug 22, 2021

Priyanka Chopra mourns death of her ‘mentor’ Pradeep Guha

Global icon Priyanka Chopra paid a touching tribute to her ‘mentor’ Bollywood film producer Pradeep Guha, who passed away due to cancer on Saturday.

The Bajirao Mastani actor took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt note to mourn the death Pradeep Guha.

She posted a series of throwback photos of Pradeep and said “You were always my forever champion. Your random calls of encouragement, your zest for life and your ambition was something I have always admired so much. This loss is so personal. I will miss your voice and strength so much.”

“I’ve had very few constants in my life and outside my parents, you were one that I truly saw as my mentor. You saw something in me I never knew I had. You never shied away from reminding me on how I could be better. You always lead with charge.”

About the video clip, Priyanka said “This video above, is part of an interview he did around the release of my memoir, in which he features prominently. As always, his words were an encouragement and an affirmation, something I knew I could always count on.”

“I’ve learned so much from you PG. With such a heavy heart I say a final goodbye to a huge constant in my adult life. I’ll miss the laughter, the gossiping, the stories, the encouragement. Will keep striving to make you proud. Picture abhi baaki hai.”

“Gone too soon. My love and condolences to Papia, @guhasanket and everyone whose life he touched. Love you and rest in peace PG. #PradeepGuha.”

