Hania Aamir responds to 'divorce' predictions

Astrologists predict that Hania will be divorced in 2026

January 12, 2026

Pakistani star actress Hania Aamir has sarcastically responded to her divorce prediction made by an astrologist on a television show after reading her birth chart.

Astrologists, during a show on a private television channel, predicted that Aamir, who doesn’t hold any relationship tag, will be divorced in 2026.

Responding to the prediction, the "Meri Zindagi" actress shared a story on social media, saying, “weird, let me marry first.”

Hania Aamir responds to divorce predictions

Fans have been speculating on social media about the heartthrob actress and singer Asim Azhar's marriage, but there's been no confirmation on that so far. 

Since last year, when Azhar parted his ways from Merub Ali, social media has been speculating about his reunion with Aamir. These rumours turned stronger after they were spotted together in several events, including Yashma Gill's birthday party.

Following the release of Azhar's solo album, social media started buzzing about his reunion with Aamir, as the word ‘Haniyaaa!’ in the song grabbed netizens’ attention, leaving fans in a puzzle about what's next after back-to-back meetups of the two.

