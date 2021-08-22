 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Aug 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Dan and Eugene Levy call off ‘Schitt’s Creek’ tour amidst rising COVID cases

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 22, 2021

Dan and Eugene Levy said that the tour was getting cancelled despite their efforts to reschedule it to a later date
Dan and Eugene Levy said that the tour was getting cancelled despite their efforts to reschedule it to a later date

Bad news for Schitt’s Creek fans as Dan and Eugene Levy have called off the North American farewell tour amidst escalating COVID-19 cases.

In a statement issued, the father-son duo, who created the show and also starred in it, said that the tour was getting cancelled despite their efforts to reschedule it to a later date.

"To our incredible Schitt's Creek fans, when we postponed the Schitt's Creek: The Farewell Tour, we had every hope and intention of traveling to see you later this year,” they said.

"However, despite our best efforts to reschedule while keeping your health and safety at the forefront, we've found that state and local mandates vary too widely to do so in the near future," they continued.

"So, we have made the difficult decision to cancel all tour dates that were scheduled pre-pandemic,” they added.

"We're so sorry to be missing you, and we will continue to try to find a way to see you in the future," they said, adding that the tickets for the tour will be refunded.



More From Entertainment:

Dwayne Johnson pays emotional tribute to late father Rocky Johnson on his 77th birthday

Dwayne Johnson pays emotional tribute to late father Rocky Johnson on his 77th birthday
Meghan Markle ‘infuriated’ Camilla over attacks on Prince Charles post-Megxit

Meghan Markle ‘infuriated’ Camilla over attacks on Prince Charles post-Megxit

Queen Elizabeth and royals getting ‘lawyered up’ to fight Harry, Meghan’s claims

Queen Elizabeth and royals getting ‘lawyered up’ to fight Harry, Meghan’s claims
Karlovy Vary film festival opens with award for Michael Caine

Karlovy Vary film festival opens with award for Michael Caine
Prince Harry branded ‘hypocrite’ for flying on private jet after climate change lecture

Prince Harry branded ‘hypocrite’ for flying on private jet after climate change lecture

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor’s romance comes to a crashing end

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor’s romance comes to a crashing end
Kanye West and Irina Shayk go separate ways after whirlwind romance

Kanye West and Irina Shayk go separate ways after whirlwind romance
Allowing Prince Andrew to keep patronages would risk serious damage to monarchy: royal expert

Allowing Prince Andrew to keep patronages would risk serious damage to monarchy: royal expert
Ariana Grande shares sweet home moments

Ariana Grande shares sweet home moments
Scarlett Johansson's Disney battle takes another turn

Scarlett Johansson's Disney battle takes another turn
The Queen incurs backlash over fury to Prince Andrew keep military roles

The Queen incurs backlash over fury to Prince Andrew keep military roles
Prince Charles ‘furious’ that Prince William, Harry rift ‘undermineded his work’

Prince Charles ‘furious’ that Prince William, Harry rift ‘undermineded his work’

Latest

view all