Dan and Eugene Levy call off ‘Schitt’s Creek’ tour amidst rising COVID cases

Bad news for Schitt’s Creek fans as Dan and Eugene Levy have called off the North American farewell tour amidst escalating COVID-19 cases.

In a statement issued, the father-son duo, who created the show and also starred in it, said that the tour was getting cancelled despite their efforts to reschedule it to a later date.

"To our incredible Schitt's Creek fans, when we postponed the Schitt's Creek: The Farewell Tour, we had every hope and intention of traveling to see you later this year,” they said.

"However, despite our best efforts to reschedule while keeping your health and safety at the forefront, we've found that state and local mandates vary too widely to do so in the near future," they continued.

"So, we have made the difficult decision to cancel all tour dates that were scheduled pre-pandemic,” they added.

"We're so sorry to be missing you, and we will continue to try to find a way to see you in the future," they said, adding that the tickets for the tour will be refunded.







