Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship healing but resolution out of sight

Prince William and Prince Harry may have set aside their feud but their relationship is anything but smooth.



According to royal expert and True Royalty TV co-founder and editor-in-chief, Nick Bullen, the ties between the two brothers are still strained, in spite of them reconnecting.

"I think it’s very unlikely that we’ll see any resolution between the brothers very soon. Everything I’m told is that it is still pretty difficult for them,” Bullen told Fox News.

“Obviously, they’ve spoken and spent time with their mother’s family. That was all good and a step forward in the right direction. But there’s no real reason for them to be back together publicly until Jubilee next year,” he added.

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex reunited for their mother Princess Diana’s 60th birth anniversary this year in July as they unveiled a statue in her honour at private ceremony in the Sunken Garden at London’s Kensington Palace.

They had earlier appeared together at the funeral of Prince Philip in April, which was their first reunion since Harry and wife Meghan Markle parted ways with the British royal family.