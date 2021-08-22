 
Sunday Aug 22 2021
Queen Elizabeth facing ‘far bigger' Prince Andrew crisis than Harry, Meghan Markle

Sunday Aug 22, 2021

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly facing a far bigger crisis than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

This claim has been made by journalist Tessa Dunlop and during her interview with Palace Confidential on Mail+ she spoke at length regarding the “bigger crisis.”

She was also quoted saying, “We all start front footing on Meghan and Harry when to me the far bigger crisis is Andrew.”

Ms. Dunlop also added, “It's more the long-term one, it's the more serious one and it actually has very dark repercussions.”

“In a way, Harry and Meghan are the soap opera and this is potentially very sinister stuff. Altogether it's very ugly mood music on the other side of the Atlantic.”

