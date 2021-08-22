 
Kris Jenner gave 'strongest' reaction to Kylie Jenner's second pregnancy

Sunday Aug 22, 2021

Kris Jenner is said to have burst into tears upon learning about her daughter Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy.

The 65-year-old is already the proud grandmother to ten grandkids and was moved to tears after learning that another one is on the way.

A source close to the family told The Sun: "Kris had the strongest reaction, she burst into tears at the news of having another grandbaby."

"They truly are a family of 'the more the merrier' so the more they can add, they welcome that.”

Meanwhile the source added that Kylie was over the moon about having another child as she "always" wanted more kids.

"Kylie's always wanted to add more kids, that's no secret so this is a really happy blessing," the source said. 

"She’s already so much more confident and less worried than the first time around."

