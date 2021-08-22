 
Sunday Aug 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanye West ends relationship with model Irina Shayk: report

Sunday Aug 22, 2021

Days after Kim Kardashian joined Kanye West as he unveiled his latest album for tens of thousands of fans at an Atlanta sports arena, the US rapper has reportedly ended his relationship with model Irina Shayk, according to reports.

West started dating the 35-year-old Russian model earlier this year following his split from his wife Kim Kardashian.

Citing sources the publication said things were "never serious" between the duo and Kanye is focusing his attentions on his career and children.

"It was never a serious thing that took off," People.com quoted a source as saying.

Last month, Kim Kardashian joined her estranged husband Kanye West as he unveiled his latest album for tens of thousands of fans at an Atlanta sports arena.

Kardashian, who in February filed for divorce from West, was pictured with their four young children at the packed 71,000 capacity Mercedes Benz stadium in Atlanta. The musician did not sing but hosted the huge party on Thursday to listen to tracks from "Donda," named after his mother who died in 2007.

