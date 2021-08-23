In a first, Punjab govt to launch ‘Rescue Air Ambulance Service’

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar

Punjab would be the first province in the region that would launch air ambulance service, says CM Buzdar.

Orders for finalising all matters for launching the service at the earliest.

Rescue Air Ambulance would give a new identity to rescue services, says Punjab CM.

LAHORE: In a bid to facilitate the injured and sick, the Punjab government has decided to launch a "Rescue Air Ambulance Service" in the province, The News reported.

The decision was taken in a meeting held with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the chair at his office on Sunday.

CM Buzdar ordered for finalising all matters for launching the service at the earliest, saying that the start of Rescue Air Ambulance would give a new identity to rescue services.

Related items Karachi: JPMC resumes air ambulance service after over 2 decades

Punjab would be the first province in the region that would launch this service, he said, adding that the launch of the service would extend the scope of rescue to remote areas as well.

Punjab additional chief secretary, principal secretary to the CM and DG Rescue Services Punjab were also present.



'Govt determined to safeguard children’s rights'

Later talking to Special Coordinator to CM on Child Protection Sara Ahmad at his office on Sunday, the chief minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was determined to safeguard the rights of children.

The coordinator presented the three-year performance report of the Child Protection Bureau to the chief minister. She also thanked him for extending full support for safeguarding the rights of children.

The chief minister said that the PTI government had turned the Child Protection Bureau into a vibrant institute and its scope would be extended to every district of Punjab.

He added that not a single meeting of the board of the Child Protection Bureau took place in the last 12 years of previous governments. He said that the Punjab government was providing all-out resources to the bureau to safeguard the rights of destitute and helpless children.