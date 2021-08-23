 
Monday Aug 23 2021
Chadwick Boseman's wife honours him with emotional rendition of 'I'll Be Seeing You'

Leeward delivered a powerful performance in remembrance of her late husband Chadwick Boseman
Late American actor Chadwick Boseman’s wife Simone Leeward has honoured him at the Stand Up to Cancer Event.

Along with Anthony Anderson, Leeward paid homage to her late husband, who passed away last year in August after a secret battle with colon cancer.

Anderson began the tribute by reflecting on the life of the Black Panther star, saying: "Many of us were devastated to learn of Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing after he privately grappled with cancer for several years.”

"The world lost an incredible artist and a true hero. But before he was a public figure, he was a person like you or me, a son, a brother, uncle, cousin, friend, colleague, husband. Many of us are all too familiar with the fracture a dearly loved one's passing leaves in the lives of those who love them,” he went on to say.

He then introduced Leeward to the stage, who performed I’ll Be Seeing You.

"Here to perform a song about living with the reality of loss and finding a way forward is Chadwick's wife, Simone,” he said.


