John Travolta gets candid about wife Kelly Preston's devastating demise

John Travolta said he had a difficult talk with his son Ben after Preston passed away

John Travolta was seen baring it all about his wife Kelly Preston's death and how he coped with it.

The actor, during an appearance on Peacock's Hart to Heart show, said he had a difficult talk with his son Ben after Preston passed away.

"[Ben] said to me once, 'Because mom passed away, I'm afraid you're going to,'" John recalled. "I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life."

Preston died in July 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer. She was 57.

"I said, 'But you know, Ben, you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're gonna go or when they're going to stay,'" he said.

"I said, 'Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who's to say?'" he added.

"I said, 'I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can. So let's look at it that it's part of life. You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can,'" Travolta continued.