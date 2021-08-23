Pak vs WI: Fawad Alam rewrites record books by becoming quickest Asian to make five Test 100s

Fawad Alam prostrates after scoring a century on Sunday. Photo: Twitter

Fawad Alam beats Saurav Ganguly, Sunil Gavaskar to become fastest Asian to make five centuries.

Fawad returned to the Test arena in August 2020.

Fawad Alam becomes sixth Pakistani batsman to score a century at Sabina Park.

KINGSTON: Fawad Alam continues to impress fans in Pakistan and around the globe by breaking one record after another.



The left-handed batsman, who has proven to be one of the most reliable Test batsman with his stellar performances over the past year or so, has managed to rewrite history books by becoming the fastest Asian to reach five centuries.

Fawad Alam, according to official records, has managed to score five centuries in just 22 innings. Which means the Ertugrul-inspired cricketer has managed to achieve the feat in even fewer innings than Indian legend Saurab Ganguly (25), Sunil Gavaskar (25) Cheteshwar Pujara (24) and Vijay Hazare (26).

Fawad Alam also became the sixth Pakistani batsman to score a century at Sabina Park, joining Imtiaz Ahmed (122, 1958), Wazir Mohammad (106, 1958), Asif Iqbal (135, 1977), Younis Khan (106, 2005) and Inzamam-ul-Haq (117 not out, 2005).

Fawad, who returned to the Test arena in August 2020 against England nearly 11 years after playing his third and last Test, faced 213 deliveries off which 17 were converted into fours. On Sunday, he scored 48 runs from 64 balls with six fours. Fawad reached the three-figure mark from 186 balls with 16 fours.

Needless to say, Pakistani Twitter was ecstatic over the batsman's achievements.

Cricket enthusiast Arnav Singh said Alam's story is an inspiring one that teaches people not to give up, despite the odds stacked against them.

Ammar Ashraf probably tweeted the most apt caption for the batsman.

Zaid showed respect for the cricketer's resilience and for him not giving up on Day 3 despite getting retired hurt.

Aqsa Jamali said the century was a "slap" in the face of Pakistan's selection process, which had opted to keep the batsman out for a little over than a decade, despite his stellar record

Speaking to the media after his innings, Fawad Alam said he would like to dedicate his century to his parents. "I dedicate today's century to my parents," said an excited Fawad. "I spoke to my mother over the phone before the match. She told me I would score a century," he added.



He spoke about the challenges of batting in the second Test match, adding that it was an onerous task as neither was the pitch favourable nor the weather.

"It was too hot and humid," he said.

The cricketer credited his father for motivating him to go on despite all the odds.

"You always feel proud when you score a century for your country so I am very happy right now. My dad has always been my motivation. He told me to keep on trying and my time will come and now it has and I am trying to make the most of it," he said.

Fawad expressed delight at scoring five centuries in an equal number of countries. He said the Men in Green would try to dismiss the West Indies as early as possible, adding that Pakistan would be in a position to win if the hosts were bowled out for a very low score.