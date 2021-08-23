 
Watch: Hilarious Rizwan shows WI bowlers how to run on damp ground

Mohammad Rizwan imitates a bowler's run up as the West Indian fielders look on. Photo: Twitter 

Mohammad Rizwan has emerged over the past couple of months as a formidable batsman for Pakistan. And he's one heck of a guy as well. 

The energetic Rizwan, known to form solid partnerships with skipper Babar Azam when Pakistan's openers refuse to shoulder the burden, is known for his antics as well. 

An interesting clip has been doing the rounds on social media, in which Rizwan can be seen joking around with the West Indian fielders during, what seems to be, the drinks break in the second Test.

In hilarious fashion, Rizwan can be seen in the video clip, motioning for the West Indian bowlers to watch him as he runs towards the pitch in a quirky manner. The West Indian fielders, amused, share a laugh as he goes about his antics. 

Play had remained suspended for a while even on Day 3 of the second Test match as the ground had not fully dried up, causing problems for the West Indian bowlers to run. 

Pakistan on top after Shaheen, Faheem strike early

Pakistan will head into Day 4 of the second Test match against the West Indies with brimming confidence, as the tourists put the host on the back foot courtesy stellar bowling by Shaheen Afridi and Faheem Ashraf Sunday.

Fawad's unbeaten 124 lifted the tourists to 302 for nine declared in their first innings before Shaheen removed both openers swiftly and Faheem Ashraf added another to have the home side at 39 for three in reply at stumps.

Edged by one wicket in a thrilling finale to the first Test on the same ground a week earlier, Pakistan's quest for a series-levelling victory has been frustrated by showers and inefficient covering of the playing square.

All of the second day was lost to showers and a sodden outfield while play did not properly get underway on day three until early afternoon as a damp area at the southern end of the pitch, in line with the bowlers' run-ups, was a source of concern for the West Indies.

Initial attempts to get play going in the morning following another 90-minute delay resulted in just eight deliveries being bowled before the complaints of Jason Holder, supported by his fellow bowlers and captain Kraigg Brathwaite, were eventually heeded by the match officials who engaged in lengthy deliberation before suspending play.

When play finally commenced in the heat of the afternoon, Pakistan, who resumed from the overnight position of 212 for four, were almost entirely reliant on Fawad to push them up to the 300-run mark.

