Did Maryam Nawaz's daughter-in-law wear Indian designer clothes on her nikah?

The newly-wedded couple Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif can be seen in the photos. — Facebook

The nikah of Junaid Safdar, the son of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and (retd) Capt Safdar Awan, was solemnised on Sunday during a private ceremony at the luxurious Lanesborough Hotel in London.

The groom's grandfather, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, the groom's uncle Hussain Nawaz, party member and former finance minister Ishaq Dar, and other relatives of the groom were in attendance at the ceremony.

Several media reports suggest that the bride of Junaid Safdar, Ayesha Saif, was wearing Indian designer Sabyasachi's dress — which consisted of an amazing pink lehenga.

Meanwhile, on Sabyasachi's Instagram account, a similar dress that Ayesha Saif wore at her wedding can be seen.



Indian wedding service website, WedMeGood, showed that the price of the dress starts at ₹300,000 (approximately PKR663,935). The price of the dress, according to the website, increases with sophistication and style.



Indian media also reported Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Neha Kakkar, and others also wore wedding dresses designed by Sabyasachi.