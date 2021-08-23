Chrissy Teigen gets real about coping with baby Jack's loss: 'I'm slightly down lately'

The supermodel got candid about braving the past year and how emotionally challenging it was for her

Chrissy Teigen weighed in on how having a miscarriage has taken a toll on her mentally.



In her latest Instagram post, Captioning a photo of herself and husband John Legend, Teigen wrote, "Just reminiscing about New York a lot lately, when things were simple, thinking about all the stuff I've done and been through not just this year but in my life."

Adding on about how working on her upcoming book has left her thinking about her son Jack more, Teigen said, "I'm slightly down lately. It kind of started when I was thinking of my book caption and typed out 'my third baby is here!!' as in a cookbook, then realized my third baby will never be here."

The mom of two further talked about how she felt working on the book would help her deal with her loss as she wrote, "Then I realized I threw myself into the book to not think of the real, actual third baby. I don't really feel like I fully processed Jack and now that I don't have the alcohol to numb it away, things are just…there, waiting to be acknowledged."