Monday Aug 23 2021
Sources reveal every change made to Kate Middleton sapphire engagement ring

Monday Aug 23, 2021

Sources reveal every change that has been made to Kate Middleton’s sapphire engagement ring by Princess Diana.

The entire report has been brought forward by The List's Melissa Willets.

She claimed, “It is pretty much impossible to imagine the world-famous, 12-carat, sapphire engagement ring Prince William gave to Kate Middleton needing to be altered in any way.”

“After all, the giant oval-shaped ring features 14 sparkly diamonds in a halo, and boasts an impressive pedigree, having once belonged to Princess Diana.”

“But the engagement ring would never work for her the way it was when Diana owned it, and there's a totally understandable reason why Kate had to change something about the seemingly perfect piece of jewelry William gave her upon their betrothal.”

“As Hello! reported, the band of the ring formerly worn by Princess Diana was a bit too big for the slender Kate, with jeweler G. Collins and Sons taking on the delicate task of resizing the royal ring.”

“Instead of resoldering the band, the jeweler decided to add small platinum beads inside so the 18-karat-gold ring would better fit William's soon-to-be bride.”

