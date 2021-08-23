 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Aug 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Lorde addresses experience with teenage stardom

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 23, 2021

Lorde addresses experience with teenage stardom
Lorde addresses experience with teenage stardom

Lorde recently weighed in on her experience with teenage stardom and how “people wanted to drink my youth.”

The singer got candid about it all during her interview with the Sunday Times. 

There she claimed, “It’s not normal. My first single was so huge — I thought, ‘This just happens.’ I remember, over and over, the sensation of feeling like people wanted to drink my youth.”

“Some elixir! People were like, ‘Give it to me!’ I felt, ‘God, this is about you.’ I was aware of what my youth was doing to people, but I just wanted to be really good [at music].”

“I have grown so much in the years since I became famous. A lot of my school friends describe me as a mum, or grandma. I’m their old lady friend.”

“But the thing about my job is that I get to play. So, in a way, you are immortalized. Friends leave that sandbox; I will always be kind of a child because of what I do.”

Before concluding she added, “It gets tricky for people if they find the experience super-validating if they feel it’s giving them fuel.”

More From Entertainment:

Sources weigh in on Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s ‘friendly relationship’

Sources weigh in on Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s ‘friendly relationship’
Candace Cameron Bure ‘sad’ she couldn’t drop son off at college

Candace Cameron Bure ‘sad’ she couldn’t drop son off at college
Hailey Baldwin subtly supports hubby Justin Bieber's ex Selena Gomez

Hailey Baldwin subtly supports hubby Justin Bieber's ex Selena Gomez
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘calculatedly omitting’ Kate Middleton

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘calculatedly omitting’ Kate Middleton
Prince Harry worked tirelessly ‘to become more important than Prince William’

Prince Harry worked tirelessly ‘to become more important than Prince William’
Prince Harry branded ‘fake eco-warrior’ over private jet use

Prince Harry branded ‘fake eco-warrior’ over private jet use
Elizabeth Olsen addresses views on Scarlett Johansson’s Disney lawsuit

Elizabeth Olsen addresses views on Scarlett Johansson’s Disney lawsuit
Prince Andrew hiding from assault allegations ‘in the dark ages’

Prince Andrew hiding from assault allegations ‘in the dark ages’
Tom Cruise's love for chicken tikka confirmed after restaurant visit

Tom Cruise's love for chicken tikka confirmed after restaurant visit

Queen Elizabeth ‘concerned’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s 'barrage of abuse’

Queen Elizabeth ‘concerned’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s 'barrage of abuse’
Tom Holland shares cryptic message after Spider-Man: No Way Home leak

Tom Holland shares cryptic message after Spider-Man: No Way Home leak
Meghan Markle planning to ‘alter’ engagement ring for Lilibet

Meghan Markle planning to ‘alter’ engagement ring for Lilibet

Latest

view all