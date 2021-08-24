Pak vs WI: Watch 'fabulous' Fawad Alam take a near impossible catch

Pakistani fielder Fawad Alam leaps to the right to take a splendid catch. Photo: Twitter

Pakistani batsman Fawad Alam is on song and there is nothing the West Indies can do to keep him out of the game.

The left-handed batsman, after keeping the West Indian bowlers at bay with a heroic unbeaten century in the first inning, did not disappoint when it came to the fielding.

When Pakistan went out to field on day 4 of the second Test match, it was a different side altogether. The bowlers were hungry for wickets and the fielders responded.

The dangerous Jermaine Blackwood was well set on 33 runs off 50 balls and had smacked six boundaries when a short pitched delivery by Shaheen Afridi caught him by surprise.

Unable to fend off the ball, Blackwood edged it high into the air and for a moment, it seemed as if the ball would fall in no man's land. However, Alam, never taking his eye off the ball, chased it ever since it went into the air and leapt to his right side, finishing off an immaculate catch.

Pakistan needed that breakthrough more than anything.

Pakistani fans' reactions on social media

Pakistanis on social media, if they already hadn't fallen in love with Alam, went completely berserk over that catch.

Akhtar Jamal was absolutely taken aback by the splendid effort.

Impressed by Alam's leap, Zahoor referred to him as "spiderman".

Twitter account CrickerGirl7 wondered whether there was anything that Alam could not do. We wondered the same.

Another user was impressed by Shaheen's "dominance" and the "absolute beauty" by Alam in the field.

Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the Pakistani bowlers, taking a career-best 6-56 from 17.3 overs. Right-arm medium pacer Mohammad Abbas gave much-needed support to Afridi, taking three wickets while Faheem had already taken one scalp the previous day.

The West Indies collapsed on 150 runs, trailing 152 runs behind the tourists.