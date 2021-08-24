 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 24 2021
Web Desk

Tension between Kim Kardashian, Kanye West subsides amid divorce proceedings

Tuesday Aug 24, 2021

Kim and Kanye 'finally feel like they are on the same page,' a source revealed

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunited over lunch in Malibu and it the former flames appeared friendly. 

Half a year into their split, Kim and Kanye "finally feel like they are on the same page," a source close to the KKW beauty founder told E! News.

"They are truly enjoying each other's company and want to catch up from time to time," the insider explained of their recent public outings. "The tension has subsided and they are good friends now." 

"Kim has been very supportive of Kanye's new album and he appreciates it. He's shared his music and ideas with Kim from the start," the source continued. 

"She appreciates his creativity and even asks his opinion for her brands," noted the source. "They like to meet to bounce ideas off of each other and see how each other are doing."

The stars have recently had "great" communication. "They really love each other as friends," the source revealed. "It's all working out nicely and they are happy they can do things together as a big family now, instead of keeping it separate."

