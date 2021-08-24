 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Aug 24 2021
By
Web Desk

UHS announces schedule for MBBS annual exams 2021

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 24, 2021

The University of Health Sciences (UHS). — Facebook/File
The University of Health Sciences (UHS). — Facebook/File

  • First professional MBBS annual examinations will be held from Dec 21-28.
  • Second Professional MBBS annual examinations will run from Jan 4-14, 2022.
  • Third Professional MBBS annual examinations will be held from Dec 7-17.
  • Fourth Professional MBBS annual examinations will be held from Nov 23-Dec 6.
  • Final Professional MBBS examinations will be held from Jan 25-Feb 22, 2021.

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences(UHS) on Tuesday issued the schedule of MBBS annual examinations 2021 — after the approval of the Board of Studies in Medicine.

The First Professional MBBS annual examinations will be held from December 21 to December 28, a notification issued in this regard said. The last date for submission of the first professional admission forms is December 2.

The Second Professional MBBS annual examinations will run from January 4 to January 14, 2022, while the last date for submission of second professional admission forms is December 13.

The annual examinations for the Third Professional MBBS will be held from December 7 to December 17, while the deadline for submitting the third professional's admission forms is November 15.

The Fourth Professional MBBS annual examinations will be held from November 23 to December 6, with the deadline of the admission form being November 3.

The Final Professional MBBS annual examinations will be held from January 25 to February 22, 2022. The last date for submission of final professional admission forms is January 4.

More From Pakistan:

Bilawal questions PTI about management of EVMs after RTS debacle

Bilawal questions PTI about management of EVMs after RTS debacle
Miftah promises juicier Chili Mili — but only if people vote for PML-N

Miftah promises juicier Chili Mili — but only if people vote for PML-N
With focus on Afghanistan, FM Qureshi to visit CARs, Iran

With focus on Afghanistan, FM Qureshi to visit CARs, Iran
Taliban takeover a 'blessing' for Pak-Afghan trade, say traders

Taliban takeover a 'blessing' for Pak-Afghan trade, say traders
SAPM Dr Waqar Masood resigns due to differences with Shaukat Tarin: sources

SAPM Dr Waqar Masood resigns due to differences with Shaukat Tarin: sources
People in 29 major cities, including Karachi, drinking contaminated water

People in 29 major cities, including Karachi, drinking contaminated water
No public transport for unvaccinated people from Oct 15: Asad Umar

No public transport for unvaccinated people from Oct 15: Asad Umar
IMF thanks Pakistan for 'exceptional assistance' in safely evacuating its staff from Kabul

IMF thanks Pakistan for 'exceptional assistance' in safely evacuating its staff from Kabul
Pakistan optimistic about removal from UK’s Red List as review nears

Pakistan optimistic about removal from UK’s Red List as review nears
Ehsan Mani likely to contest PCB chairman election for second term

Ehsan Mani likely to contest PCB chairman election for second term
Alarm bells ring for Pakistan as active coronavirus cases cross 90,000 mark

Alarm bells ring for Pakistan as active coronavirus cases cross 90,000 mark
Govt seeking new powers to control media in garb of PMDA: HRW

Govt seeking new powers to control media in garb of PMDA: HRW

Latest

view all