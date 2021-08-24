UHS announces schedule for MBBS annual exams 2021

The University of Health Sciences (UHS). — Facebook/File

First professional MBBS annual examinations will be held from Dec 21-28.

Second Professional MBBS annual examinations will run from Jan 4-14, 2022.

Third Professional MBBS annual examinations will be held from Dec 7-17.

Fourth Professional MBBS annual examinations will be held from Nov 23-Dec 6.

Final Professional MBBS examinations will be held from Jan 25-Feb 22, 2021.

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences(UHS) on Tuesday issued the schedule of MBBS annual examinations 2021 — after the approval of the Board of Studies in Medicine.

The First Professional MBBS annual examinations will be held from December 21 to December 28, a notification issued in this regard said. The last date for submission of the first professional admission forms is December 2.

The Second Professional MBBS annual examinations will run from January 4 to January 14, 2022, while the last date for submission of second professional admission forms is December 13.

The annual examinations for the Third Professional MBBS will be held from December 7 to December 17, while the deadline for submitting the third professional's admission forms is November 15.

The Fourth Professional MBBS annual examinations will be held from November 23 to December 6, with the deadline of the admission form being November 3.

The Final Professional MBBS annual examinations will be held from January 25 to February 22, 2022. The last date for submission of final professional admission forms is January 4.