 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 25 2021
By
Web Desk

James Murray rocks Prince Andrew’s signature fringe in new photos from ‘The Crown’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 25, 2021

Fans of The Crown are getting another exclusive peak at the new season of the show as it begins production.

A new photo leaked from the set of the Netflix original shows James Murray nailing the character of Prince Andrew.

The image shows the Cucumber star, 46, in a double-breasted suit and the Duke of York’s signature fringe.

The image shows James Murray in a double-breasted suit and Prince Andrew’s signature fringe
The image shows James Murray in a double-breasted suit and Prince Andrew’s signature fringe

The duke’s role was portrayed by Tom Byrne in the fourth season of the show, and is now being taken over by Murray for the fifth and sixth seasons.

Earlier, Elizabeth Debicki was also spotted rocking Princess Diana’s avatar as well as Dominic West and Johnny Lee Miller in characters of Prince Charles and Sir John Major respectively. 

More From Entertainment:

Kate and Meghan's Netflix project not happening: 'Their roles do not correspond'

Kate and Meghan's Netflix project not happening: 'Their roles do not correspond'
Megan Thee Stallion to release BTS' Butter remix after judge's permission

Megan Thee Stallion to release BTS' Butter remix after judge's permission
Prince Harry and Prince William making progress in healing rift: Omid Scobie

Prince Harry and Prince William making progress in healing rift: Omid Scobie
Andrew Cuomo's Emmy Award revoked following harassment allegations

Andrew Cuomo's Emmy Award revoked following harassment allegations

Meghan blasted for changing Harry 'unquestionably:' 'No one predicted it'

Meghan blasted for changing Harry 'unquestionably:' 'No one predicted it'
Musicians set to return to Met's great orchestra in September

Musicians set to return to Met's great orchestra in September
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost want to keep pictures of newborn son private

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost want to keep pictures of newborn son private

Prince Harry, William, Meghan Markle and Kate reconnect over ‘informal’ Zoom calls

Prince Harry, William, Meghan Markle and Kate reconnect over ‘informal’ Zoom calls
Kylie Jenner decides to keep pregnancy low-key: 'She’s looking after herself’

Kylie Jenner decides to keep pregnancy low-key: 'She’s looking after herself’
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'talking about getting married:' insider dishes

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'talking about getting married:' insider dishes

TikTok star Addison Rae moves to film in rom-com reboot

TikTok star Addison Rae moves to film in rom-com reboot
Princess Diana would’ve supported Prince Harry’s decision to write memoir

Princess Diana would’ve supported Prince Harry’s decision to write memoir

Latest

view all