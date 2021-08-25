James Murray rocks Prince Andrew’s signature fringe in new photos from ‘The Crown’

Fans of The Crown are getting another exclusive peak at the new season of the show as it begins production.



A new photo leaked from the set of the Netflix original shows James Murray nailing the character of Prince Andrew.

The image shows the Cucumber star, 46, in a double-breasted suit and the Duke of York’s signature fringe.

The duke’s role was portrayed by Tom Byrne in the fourth season of the show, and is now being taken over by Murray for the fifth and sixth seasons.

Earlier, Elizabeth Debicki was also spotted rocking Princess Diana’s avatar as well as Dominic West and Johnny Lee Miller in characters of Prince Charles and Sir John Major respectively.