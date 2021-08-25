 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Aug 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs WI: Misbah-ul-Haq tests positive for coronavirus; will remain in Jamaica for 10 days

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 25, 2021

Pakistan cricket head coach Misbah-ul-Haq addressing a press conference. — PCB/File
Pakistan cricket head coach Misbah-ul-Haq addressing a press conference. — PCB/File

  • Misbah to remain in Jamaica for 10 days to complete quarantine period.
  • He will leave for Pakistan after completing quarantine period.
  • Misbah was only squad member who failed two pre-departure tests.

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said, and he will now be restricted to complete his 10-day quarantine in Jamaica.

The head coach — who is asymptomatic — will not be departing for Lahore with his side later today, the PCB statement said. Misbah will leave for Pakistan after concluding his quarantine period.

Misbah was the only Pakistan squad member who failed two pre-departure PCR tests. All other members will leave Jamaica as per schedule later today.

Related items

"The PCB is constantly in touch with Cricket West Indies who have confirmed that Misbah will be shifted to another hotel for the 10-day quarantine with a medical specialist assigned to look after his health and wellbeing," it added.

The national cricket squad is set to fly back to Pakistan after winning the T20I series and levelling the two-match Test series against hosts West Indies.

Meanwhile, Azhar Ali, Yasir Shah, Muhammad Abbas, and Naseem Shah will not return home as Yasir and Naseem will travel to Antigua to participate in the Caribbean Premier League, while Abbas and Azhar will go to London to play county cricket.

More From Sports:

‘Cheerio’: England crowd mocks Kohli after his lacklustre performance

‘Cheerio’: England crowd mocks Kohli after his lacklustre performance
PCB’s board of governors meeting likely to be held tomorrow: sources

PCB’s board of governors meeting likely to be held tomorrow: sources
'Haye Haye Mazay': Watch Babar Azam praise Shaheen Afridi with famous drama dialogue

'Haye Haye Mazay': Watch Babar Azam praise Shaheen Afridi with famous drama dialogue
Shaheen Afridi, Fawad Alam achieve career-best ICC Test rankings

Shaheen Afridi, Fawad Alam achieve career-best ICC Test rankings
National squad to fly to Pakistan after West Indies tour on August 27

National squad to fly to Pakistan after West Indies tour on August 27
Pak vs WI: Pakistan team creates Test record; Shaheen Afridi adds another feather to his cap

Pak vs WI: Pakistan team creates Test record; Shaheen Afridi adds another feather to his cap
Pak vs WI: Babar Azam heaps praise on batsman Fawad Alam

Pak vs WI: Babar Azam heaps praise on batsman Fawad Alam
Pakistan beat West Indies by 109 runs to level series

Pakistan beat West Indies by 109 runs to level series
Pakistan to host England women's team in October, says PCB

Pakistan to host England women's team in October, says PCB
Pak vs WI: Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory

Pak vs WI: Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory
Pakistan's top equestrian determined to bring laurels to country despite injury, deaths of horses

Pakistan's top equestrian determined to bring laurels to country despite injury, deaths of horses
Pak vs WI: PCB, CWI talks in 'final stages' for holding women's ODI series in Pakistan

Pak vs WI: PCB, CWI talks in 'final stages' for holding women's ODI series in Pakistan

Latest

view all