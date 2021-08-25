 
Wednesday Aug 25 2021
Fans celebrate Salman Khan's 33 years in Bollywood

Salman Khan fans are celebrating the Indian actor's 33 years in Bollywood.

Khan's name become top hashtag trend on Twitter in several countries after thousands of people showered praises on the "Bharat" actor who is currently filming "Tiger 3" in Russia.

The eldest son of screenwriter Salim Khan, Salman  began his acting career with a supporting role in Biwi Ho To Aisi (1988), followed by a leading role in Maine Pyar Kiya.

Khan has received numerous awards, including two National Film Awards as a film producer, and two Filmfare Awards for acting. He is cited in the media as one of the most commercially successful actors of Indian cinema.


