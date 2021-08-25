 
Wednesday Aug 25 2021
Web Desk

Indina Menzel addresses Camilla Cabello's 'open' approach to 'Cinderella'

Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 25, 2021

Indina Menzel addresses Camilla Cabello's 'open' approach to 'Cinderella'
Indina Menzel addresses Camilla Cabello’s ‘open’ approach to ‘Cinderella’

Indina Menzel recently weighed in on the ‘open and vulnerable’ approach Camilla Cabello took for her spot in Cinderella.

Menzel got candid over it all during her interview with Insider and there she was quoted saying, “I think that she's super talented.”

“She's funny and open and down to earth and plays a character with beautiful imperfections and she was just a joy to be on set with.”

“She allowed herself to be open and vulnerable and we really hit it off. I always admired seeing young people that really know a sense of who they are and yet are not afraid to show their vulnerability. So I respect that so much.”

