Wednesday Aug 25 2021
Arnold Schwarzenegger loses sponsors over shocking claims on anti-vax

Renowned actor Arnold Schwarzenegger’s new and shocking claim has his new endeavors ‘bleeding sponsors.’

The actor addressed the spread of misinformation as part of a virtual event for Vindman’s new book Here Right Matters.

There he was quoted saying, “There's still people who live in denial, and still people who don't believe in masks. There is a virus here.”

“It kills people and the only way we prevent it is: get vaccinated, wear masks, do social distancing, washing your hands all the time, and not just to think about, ‘Well my freedom is being kind of disturbed here.’ No, [expletive] your freedom. Because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities.”

Before concluding he added, “You have the freedom to wear no mask, but you know something? You're a schmuck for not wearing a mask.”


