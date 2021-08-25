Kristen Stewart stuns fans as Princess Diana in new artwork for 'Spencer'

New artwork for director Pablo Larrain’s Princess Diana biopic, starring Kristen Stewart, has just been released by distributor Neon, an American film production and distribution company.

Spencer Movie hits screens in the US on November 5.

Commenting on the art work a Twitter user wrote, "Visually stunning, kinda curious to see if Kristen can pull this off....like she was quite an unusual pick."



Another said, "The first photo I saw of Kristen Stewart as Diana, I literally thought was Diana at first - not a pick I would have predicted, but she has a reputation for being an amazing dramatic actor (outside of Twilight), and she can def transform physically into the part."



Spencer is a drama film directed by Pablo Larraín and written by Steven Knight. Based on the later years of the marriage of Diana, Princess of Wales and Charles, Prince of Wales, the film stars Kristen Stewart and Jack Farthing as Diana and Charles, respectively. Timothy Spall, Sean Harris, and Sally Hawkins also star.

