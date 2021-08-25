Eng vs Ind: India score lowest Test total against England since 1974

India´s captain Virat Kohli (R) walks back to the pavilion after getting out on the first day of the third cricket Test match between England and India at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, northern England, on August 25, 2021. — AFP

India on Wednesday collapsed at 78 all out as England's James Anderson ripped through the Men In Blue's top order on the first day of the third Test at Headingley.

This was India's lowest Test total against England since being dismissed for 42 at Lord's in 1974.

It followed their all-time lowest Test innings total of 36 against Australia in Adelaide in December — during a series India eventually won 2-1.

Anderson took 3-6 in eight overs, including the prized wicket of India captain Virat Kohli, who won the toss.

Both Sam Curran and Craig Overton took two wickets in two balls after lunch, with Overton finishing with 3-14 in 10.4 overs after being recalled in place of injured fast bowler Mark Wood.

Rohit Sharma (19) and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (18) were the only India batsmen to make it into double figures on Wednesday, with 16 runs coming in extras.