 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Iggy Azalea details ‘tough but fulfilling’ balance of modern motherhood

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 26, 2021

Iggy Azalea details ‘tough but fulfilling’ balance of modern motherhood
Iggy Azalea details ‘tough but fulfilling’ balance of modern motherhood

Rapper Iggy Azalea recently got candid about the ‘tough balance’ of being a working mother to ‘goofball’ son Onyx.

The rapper got candid over it all during her interview with People magazine and was quoted saying, “Honestly, it's definitely really hard, but that makes it super fulfilling. I feel way more accomplished to know that I am able to do all these things at the same time.”

“But sometimes it can be very stressful. I like to spend the whole day with my son, and he doesn't go to bed until 7 o'clock. That's when the clock starts for me, whether it's in the studio or working on other creative projects. I don't go to bed until 4:30 in the morning, and my son wakes up at 7:30.”

“It's a never-ending cycle of balancing what I want. I have big respect for other working moms. Whether you're an entertainer or whatever you do, it is a tough balance, but it's really fulfilling.”

Before concluding she added, “I love knowing that all the projects I'm doing are things that my son's going to get to see one day and be like, 'My mom was really cool. Look what she did.'.”

More From Entertainment:

Katie Price ‘too upset’ to return home after assault

Katie Price ‘too upset’ to return home after assault
Mindy Kaling addresses the ‘real gift’ of her pandemic pregnancy

Mindy Kaling addresses the ‘real gift’ of her pandemic pregnancy
Shawn Mendes touches on lockdown’s impact over relationship to Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes touches on lockdown’s impact over relationship to Camila Cabello
Kristen Stewart stuns fans as Princess Diana in new artwork for 'Spencer'

Kristen Stewart stuns fans as Princess Diana in new artwork for 'Spencer'

Spencer Elden who appeared on Nirvana album cover sues for 'sexual exploitation'

Spencer Elden who appeared on Nirvana album cover sues for 'sexual exploitation'
Arnold Schwarzenegger loses sponsors over shocking claims on anti-vax

Arnold Schwarzenegger loses sponsors over shocking claims on anti-vax
Tom Cruise lands ‘Mission: Impossible’ helicopter in local family’s garden

Tom Cruise lands ‘Mission: Impossible’ helicopter in local family’s garden
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott thrashed after spoiling daughter with this gift

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott thrashed after spoiling daughter with this gift
Indina Menzel addresses Camilla Cabello’s ‘open’ approach to ‘Cinderella’

Indina Menzel addresses Camilla Cabello’s ‘open’ approach to ‘Cinderella’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘poor’ Oprah Winfrey interview timing

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘poor’ Oprah Winfrey interview timing
Fans celebrate Salman Khan's 33 years in Bollywood

Fans celebrate Salman Khan's 33 years in Bollywood
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost overjoyed after welcoming baby boy

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost overjoyed after welcoming baby boy

Latest

view all