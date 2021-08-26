 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan brands Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'trash-talking chancers' in new swipe

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 26, 2021

Piers Morgan brands Prince Harry and Meghan Markle trash-talking chancers in new swipe

Piers Morgan has lashed out at at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a fresh swipe as he branded the pair 'trash-talking chancers'.

The former Good Morning Britain host's comments come in response to a report which claimed the pair's popularity had declined in UK opinion polls, since they stepped down as senior royals. 

The Duke of Sussex's approval rating from Britons had dropped by 50 points, compared to when he announced his engagement to Meghan Markle in 2017, according to Ipsos Mori.

The decline reportedly happened following their announcement that they would no longer serve as senior members of the Royal Family.

Meghan's popularity with Britons has also slumped from 55 per cent in October 2019 to 32 per cent now. The rating comparison was shared on Twitter by royal correspondent Jack Royston.

Piers Morgan, in reaction to the report, wrote: 'Surprise surprise… the British public see right through this shameless pair of trash-talking chancers.'

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez shows off her ageless beauty to stun Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez shows off her ageless beauty to stun Ben Affleck
Prince Harry under fire for not defending his family as Americans mock George

Prince Harry under fire for not defending his family as Americans mock George
Margot Robbie enjoys dinner with hubby Tom Ackerley and pal Rami Malek

Margot Robbie enjoys dinner with hubby Tom Ackerley and pal Rami Malek
Kim Kardashian visits celebrity plastic surgeon to elevate her beauty

Kim Kardashian visits celebrity plastic surgeon to elevate her beauty
Idina Menzel expresses desires to play ‘darker characters’

Idina Menzel expresses desires to play ‘darker characters’
Hugh Jackman shares candid post alongside formerly estranged mother

Hugh Jackman shares candid post alongside formerly estranged mother
Iggy Azalea details ‘tough but fulfilling’ balance of modern motherhood

Iggy Azalea details ‘tough but fulfilling’ balance of modern motherhood
Katie Price ‘too upset’ to return home after assault

Katie Price ‘too upset’ to return home after assault
Mindy Kaling addresses the ‘real gift’ of her pandemic pregnancy

Mindy Kaling addresses the ‘real gift’ of her pandemic pregnancy
Shawn Mendes touches on lockdown’s impact over relationship to Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes touches on lockdown’s impact over relationship to Camila Cabello
Kristen Stewart stuns fans as Princess Diana in new artwork for 'Spencer'

Kristen Stewart stuns fans as Princess Diana in new artwork for 'Spencer'

Spencer Elden who appeared on Nirvana album cover sues for 'sexual exploitation'

Spencer Elden who appeared on Nirvana album cover sues for 'sexual exploitation'

Latest

view all