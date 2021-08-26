Piers Morgan brands Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'trash-talking chancers' in new swipe

Piers Morgan has lashed out at at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a fresh swipe as he branded the pair 'trash-talking chancers'.

The former Good Morning Britain host's comments come in response to a report which claimed the pair's popularity had declined in UK opinion polls, since they stepped down as senior royals.

The Duke of Sussex's approval rating from Britons had dropped by 50 points, compared to when he announced his engagement to Meghan Markle in 2017, according to Ipsos Mori.

The decline reportedly happened following their announcement that they would no longer serve as senior members of the Royal Family.



Meghan's popularity with Britons has also slumped from 55 per cent in October 2019 to 32 per cent now. The rating comparison was shared on Twitter by royal correspondent Jack Royston.

Piers Morgan, in reaction to the report, wrote: 'Surprise surprise… the British public see right through this shameless pair of trash-talking chancers.'

