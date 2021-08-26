Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott irk fans with their extravagant gesture

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott faced backlash over their ungentle move to buy a school bus as their daughter Stormi had allegedly been wishing for a ride on it.

Kylie's social media post caused upset, and Kylie was heavily criticised for not being in touch with the real world.

Jenner and Scott have come under fire after surprising their daughter Stormi with her own school bus as she had a dream to ride in one.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star shared videos and pictures on her Instagram Stories of her three-year-old daughter exploring an iconic yellow bus, as she revealed to her 261 million followers that Stormi had become obsessed with them.

The reality Tv star later uploaded another snap on Instagram of Stormi in the Space Jam outfit, writing in the caption, "favorite girl" alongside a blue emoji.



Kim Kardashian's post has sparked controversy, as people criticised Kylie and Travis for the unnecessary extravagance.

"Rich people are literally so far from reality they bought a school bus for stormi to sit on," one wrote.

"Could've given this money to someone who needs it but oh well," another read, while one tweeted: “ok the problem is not stormi it's the fact that they got her a bus when they could have donated money to those who need help and teach their child more about empathy and love and care for the poor."

"Stormi got to play make-believe poor today,” one fan fired.

Kylie and Travis are slammed for seemingly ignored the plight of millions of school children in the US, who are being forced to stay away from school as schools remain closed due to a spike in Covid cases.