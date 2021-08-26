 
Thursday Aug 26 2021
Web Desk

Britney Spears credits Sam Asghari for standing besides her through court battle

Asghari has been the pop icon's rock during her intense battle with father Jamie Spears

Britney Spears is counting her blessings lately, while thanking boyfriend Sam Asghari for giving her support throughout all these years. 

Asghari has been the pop icon's rock during her intense battle with father Jamie Spears over her controversial conservatorship. 

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Spears shared a selfie with her beau wherein she lauded his cooking and acting skills. 

"Not only has this cute [expletive] been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook!" Spears wrote. "Fast & Furious franchise, don't miss out on your next star !!!!"

Earlier in June, Spears testified in court for the first time against her dad, filing for him to be removed. 

Meanwhile Asghari told PEOPLE in an interview that he will continue to support his 'lioness,' "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves."

